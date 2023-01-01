1 thousand Albanian leks to Tanzanian shillings

Convert ALL to TZS at the real exchange rate

1000 all
24954.60 tzs

1.00000 ALL = 24.95460 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ALL to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.0537587.65371.433681.646480.9628518.4096
1GBP1.1538711.21595101.1461.654361.899921.11121.2434
1USD0.948950.822402183.18261.360551.56250.913717.4706
1INR0.01140850.009886710.012021810.01635620.0187840.01098430.210027

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ALL24.95460 TZS
5 ALL124.77300 TZS
10 ALL249.54600 TZS
20 ALL499.09200 TZS
50 ALL1247.73000 TZS
100 ALL2495.46000 TZS
250 ALL6238.65000 TZS
500 ALL12477.30000 TZS
1000 ALL24954.60000 TZS
2000 ALL49909.20000 TZS
5000 ALL124773.00000 TZS
10000 ALL249546.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 TZS0.04007 ALL
5 TZS0.20036 ALL
10 TZS0.40073 ALL
20 TZS0.80146 ALL
50 TZS2.00364 ALL
100 TZS4.00728 ALL
250 TZS10.01820 ALL
500 TZS20.03640 ALL
1000 TZS40.07280 ALL
2000 TZS80.14560 ALL
5000 TZS200.36400 ALL
10000 TZS400.72800 ALL