Tanzanian shillings to Jordanian dinars today

Convert TZS to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
0.264 jod

tzs1.000 TZS = JD0.0002636 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:37
TZS to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-1.73%-3.91%
1 TZS to JOD stats

The performance of TZS to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for TZS to JOD was -1.73.

The performance of TZS to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for TZS to JOD was -3.91.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Jordanian Dinar
1 TZS0.00026 JOD
5 TZS0.00132 JOD
10 TZS0.00264 JOD
20 TZS0.00527 JOD
50 TZS0.01318 JOD
100 TZS0.02636 JOD
250 TZS0.06591 JOD
500 TZS0.13182 JOD
1000 TZS0.26365 JOD
2000 TZS0.52729 JOD
5000 TZS1.31824 JOD
10000 TZS2.63647 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 JOD3,792.95000 TZS
5 JOD18,964.75000 TZS
10 JOD37,929.50000 TZS
20 JOD75,859.00000 TZS
50 JOD189,647.50000 TZS
100 JOD379,295.00000 TZS
250 JOD948,237.50000 TZS
500 JOD1,896,475.00000 TZS
1000 JOD3,792,950.00000 TZS
2000 JOD7,585,900.00000 TZS
5000 JOD18,964,750.00000 TZS
10000 JOD37,929,500.00000 TZS