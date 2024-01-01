Tanzanian shillings to Georgian laris today

Convert TZS to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
1.01 gel

tzs1.000 TZS = ₾0.001008 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0011
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0011
Change-2.82%-2.81%
View full history

1 TZS to GEL stats

The performance of TZS to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for TZS to GEL was -2.82.

The performance of TZS to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for TZS to GEL was -2.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32583.770.916
1 SGD0.75411.0461.1610.5913.8263.1770.691
1 CAD0.7210.95611.110.56413.20760.3730.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89954.3960.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Georgian Lari
1 TZS0.00101 GEL
5 TZS0.00504 GEL
10 TZS0.01008 GEL
20 TZS0.02016 GEL
50 TZS0.05040 GEL
100 TZS0.10080 GEL
250 TZS0.25199 GEL
500 TZS0.50398 GEL
1000 TZS1.00795 GEL
2000 TZS2.01590 GEL
5000 TZS5.03975 GEL
10000 TZS10.07950 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GEL992.11400 TZS
5 GEL4,960.57000 TZS
10 GEL9,921.14000 TZS
20 GEL19,842.28000 TZS
50 GEL49,605.70000 TZS
100 GEL99,211.40000 TZS
250 GEL248,028.50000 TZS
500 GEL496,057.00000 TZS
1000 GEL992,114.00000 TZS
2000 GEL1,984,228.00000 TZS
5000 GEL4,960,570.00000 TZS
10000 GEL9,921,140.00000 TZS