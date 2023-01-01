1 Tanzanian shilling to Georgian laris

Convert TZS to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 tzs
0.00 gel

1.00000 TZS = 0.00107 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050687.45351.443261.653710.962918.9187
1GBP1.1552711.2138101.0391.667461.910591.1124121.8575
1USD0.95180.823859183.24151.373751.574060.916418.0075
1INR0.01143460.009897210.012013210.01650320.01890960.01100890.216328

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Georgian Lari
1 TZS0.00107 GEL
5 TZS0.00533 GEL
10 TZS0.01067 GEL
20 TZS0.02134 GEL
50 TZS0.05335 GEL
100 TZS0.10669 GEL
250 TZS0.26673 GEL
500 TZS0.53345 GEL
1000 TZS1.06691 GEL
2000 TZS2.13382 GEL
5000 TZS5.33455 GEL
10000 TZS10.66910 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GEL937.28800 TZS
5 GEL4686.44000 TZS
10 GEL9372.88000 TZS
20 GEL18745.76000 TZS
50 GEL46864.40000 TZS
100 GEL93728.80000 TZS
250 GEL234322.00000 TZS
500 GEL468644.00000 TZS
1000 GEL937288.00000 TZS
2000 GEL1874576.00000 TZS
5000 GEL4686440.00000 TZS
10000 GEL9372880.00000 TZS