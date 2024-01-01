Tanzanian shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert TZS to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
1.37 aed

tzs1.000 TZS = د.إ0.001366 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00140.0014
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00140.0014
Change-1.75%-3.91%
View full history

1 TZS to AED stats

The performance of TZS to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for TZS to AED was -1.75.

The performance of TZS to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0014. The change for TZS to AED was -3.91.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3251.3881.540.78218.31583.7350.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.81863.1750.691
1 CAD0.720.95511.110.56313.19660.330.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89354.3730.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TZS0.00137 AED
5 TZS0.00683 AED
10 TZS0.01366 AED
20 TZS0.02732 AED
50 TZS0.06831 AED
100 TZS0.13661 AED
250 TZS0.34153 AED
500 TZS0.68306 AED
1000 TZS1.36612 AED
2000 TZS2.73224 AED
5000 TZS6.83060 AED
10000 TZS13.66120 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AED731.99800 TZS
5 AED3,659.99000 TZS
10 AED7,319.98000 TZS
20 AED14,639.96000 TZS
50 AED36,599.90000 TZS
100 AED73,199.80000 TZS
250 AED182,999.50000 TZS
500 AED365,999.00000 TZS
1000 AED731,998.00000 TZS
2000 AED1,463,996.00000 TZS
5000 AED3,659,990.00000 TZS
10000 AED7,319,980.00000 TZS