10 Tanzanian shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert TZS to AED at the real exchange rate

10 tzs
0.01 aed

1.00000 TZS = 0.00146 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:53 UTC
TZS to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.05287.57371.44351.652660.9620518.8955
1GBP1.1555411.2156101.1931.667991.909671.1116821.834
1USD0.95060.822639183.2451.372151.570970.914517.9615
1INR0.01141890.009882140.012012710.01648330.01887160.01098560.215767

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TZS0.00146 AED
5 TZS0.00732 AED
10 TZS0.01464 AED
20 TZS0.02927 AED
50 TZS0.07318 AED
100 TZS0.14636 AED
250 TZS0.36590 AED
500 TZS0.73181 AED
1000 TZS1.46362 AED
2000 TZS2.92724 AED
5000 TZS7.31810 AED
10000 TZS14.63620 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AED683.23800 TZS
5 AED3416.19000 TZS
10 AED6832.38000 TZS
20 AED13664.76000 TZS
50 AED34161.90000 TZS
100 AED68323.80000 TZS
250 AED170809.50000 TZS
500 AED341619.00000 TZS
1000 AED683238.00000 TZS
2000 AED1366476.00000 TZS
5000 AED3416190.00000 TZS
10000 AED6832380.00000 TZS