1,000 tzs
2.61 hrk

tzs1.000 TZS = kn0.002611 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
1 TZS to HRK stats

The performance of TZS to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0026. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for TZS to HRK was -1.74.

The performance of TZS to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0027 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for TZS to HRK was -3.91.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Croatian Kuna
1 TZS0.00261 HRK
5 TZS0.01306 HRK
10 TZS0.02611 HRK
20 TZS0.05222 HRK
50 TZS0.13056 HRK
100 TZS0.26112 HRK
250 TZS0.65281 HRK
500 TZS1.30562 HRK
1000 TZS2.61123 HRK
2000 TZS5.22246 HRK
5000 TZS13.05615 HRK
10000 TZS26.11230 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Tanzanian Shilling
1 HRK382.96200 TZS
5 HRK1,914.81000 TZS
10 HRK3,829.62000 TZS
20 HRK7,659.24000 TZS
50 HRK19,148.10000 TZS
100 HRK38,296.20000 TZS
250 HRK95,740.50000 TZS
500 HRK191,481.00000 TZS
1000 HRK382,962.00000 TZS
2000 HRK765,924.00000 TZS
5000 HRK1,914,810.00000 TZS
10000 HRK3,829,620.00000 TZS