10 Tanzanian shillings to Croatian kunas

Convert TZS to HRK at the real exchange rate

10 tzs
0.03 hrk

1.00000 TZS = 0.00281 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.051187.48841.444371.655150.9629518.9399
1GBP1.155411.2143101.0721.668631.912131.1125921.8806
1USD0.95140.82352183.23511.374151.574680.9162518.0191
1INR0.01143010.00989390.012014210.01650930.01891850.0110080.216484

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Croatian Kuna
1 TZS0.00281 HRK
5 TZS0.01403 HRK
10 TZS0.02806 HRK
20 TZS0.05611 HRK
50 TZS0.14028 HRK
100 TZS0.28056 HRK
250 TZS0.70141 HRK
500 TZS1.40282 HRK
1000 TZS2.80564 HRK
2000 TZS5.61128 HRK
5000 TZS14.02820 HRK
10000 TZS28.05640 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Tanzanian Shilling
1 HRK356.42500 TZS
5 HRK1782.12500 TZS
10 HRK3564.25000 TZS
20 HRK7128.50000 TZS
50 HRK17821.25000 TZS
100 HRK35642.50000 TZS
250 HRK89106.25000 TZS
500 HRK178212.50000 TZS
1000 HRK356425.00000 TZS
2000 HRK712850.00000 TZS
5000 HRK1782125.00000 TZS
10000 HRK3564250.00000 TZS