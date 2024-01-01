Tanzanian shillings to Brunei dollars today

Convert TZS to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
0.49 bnd

tzs1.000 TZS = B$0.0004930 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
We can't send money between these currencies

TZS to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-3.42%-6.01%
1 TZS to BND stats

The performance of TZS to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for TZS to BND was -3.42.

The performance of TZS to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for TZS to BND was -6.01.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3251.3881.540.78218.32283.7180.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.82363.1620.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.20360.3260.66
1 AUD0.650.8610.90110.50811.90154.3790.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 TZS0.00049 BND
5 TZS0.00246 BND
10 TZS0.00493 BND
20 TZS0.00986 BND
50 TZS0.02465 BND
100 TZS0.04930 BND
250 TZS0.12325 BND
500 TZS0.24649 BND
1000 TZS0.49298 BND
2000 TZS0.98597 BND
5000 TZS2.46492 BND
10000 TZS4.92983 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BND2,028.47000 TZS
5 BND10,142.35000 TZS
10 BND20,284.70000 TZS
20 BND40,569.40000 TZS
50 BND101,423.50000 TZS
100 BND202,847.00000 TZS
250 BND507,117.50000 TZS
500 BND1,014,235.00000 TZS
1000 BND2,028,470.00000 TZS
2000 BND4,056,940.00000 TZS
5000 BND10,142,350.00000 TZS
10000 BND20,284,700.00000 TZS