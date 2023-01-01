5000 Tanzanian shillings to Brunei dollars

Convert TZS to BND at the real exchange rate

5000 tzs
2.73 bnd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00055 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:15 UTC
TZS to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BND
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 TZS0.00055 BND
5 TZS0.00273 BND
10 TZS0.00546 BND
20 TZS0.01092 BND
50 TZS0.02731 BND
100 TZS0.05461 BND
250 TZS0.13653 BND
500 TZS0.27305 BND
1000 TZS0.54610 BND
2000 TZS1.09221 BND
5000 TZS2.73052 BND
10000 TZS5.46105 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BND1831.15000 TZS
5 BND9155.75000 TZS
10 BND18311.50000 TZS
20 BND36623.00000 TZS
50 BND91557.50000 TZS
100 BND183115.00000 TZS
250 BND457787.50000 TZS
500 BND915575.00000 TZS
1000 BND1831150.00000 TZS
2000 BND3662300.00000 TZS
5000 BND9155750.00000 TZS
10000 BND18311500.00000 TZS