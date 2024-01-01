100 Brunei dollars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BND to TZS at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = tzs1,989 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:00
BND to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TZS
1 BND to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,068.55002,125.6100
Low1,974.94001,974.9400
Average2,024.34072,068.0213
Change-3.82%-3.55%
1 BND to TZS stats

The performance of BND to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,068.5500 and a 30 day low of 1,974.9400. This means the 30 day average was 2,024.3407. The change for BND to TZS was -3.82.

The performance of BND to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,125.6100 and a 90 day low of 1,974.9400. This means the 90 day average was 2,068.0213. The change for BND to TZS was -3.55.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BND1,988.54000 TZS
5 BND9,942.70000 TZS
10 BND19,885.40000 TZS
20 BND39,770.80000 TZS
50 BND99,427.00000 TZS
100 BND198,854.00000 TZS
250 BND497,135.00000 TZS
500 BND994,270.00000 TZS
1000 BND1,988,540.00000 TZS
2000 BND3,977,080.00000 TZS
5000 BND9,942,700.00000 TZS
10000 BND19,885,400.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 TZS0.00050 BND
5 TZS0.00251 BND
10 TZS0.00503 BND
20 TZS0.01006 BND
50 TZS0.02514 BND
100 TZS0.05029 BND
250 TZS0.12572 BND
500 TZS0.25144 BND
1000 TZS0.50288 BND
2000 TZS1.00576 BND
5000 TZS2.51441 BND
10000 TZS5.02881 BND