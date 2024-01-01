Tanzanian shillings to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert TZS to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
3.66 mad

tzs1.000 TZS = د.م.0.003663 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TZS to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00370.0039
Low0.00370.0037
Average0.00370.0038
Change-2.05%-5.74%
1 TZS to MAD stats

The performance of TZS to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0037. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for TZS to MAD was -2.05.

The performance of TZS to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0039 and a 90 day low of 0.0037. This means the 90 day average was 0.0038. The change for TZS to MAD was -5.74.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 TZS0.00366 MAD
5 TZS0.01832 MAD
10 TZS0.03663 MAD
20 TZS0.07326 MAD
50 TZS0.18316 MAD
100 TZS0.36632 MAD
250 TZS0.91580 MAD
500 TZS1.83160 MAD
1000 TZS3.66320 MAD
2000 TZS7.32640 MAD
5000 TZS18.31600 MAD
10000 TZS36.63200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MAD272.98500 TZS
5 MAD1,364.92500 TZS
10 MAD2,729.85000 TZS
20 MAD5,459.70000 TZS
50 MAD13,649.25000 TZS
100 MAD27,298.50000 TZS
250 MAD68,246.25000 TZS
500 MAD136,492.50000 TZS
1000 MAD272,985.00000 TZS
2000 MAD545,970.00000 TZS
5000 MAD1,364,925.00000 TZS
10000 MAD2,729,850.00000 TZS