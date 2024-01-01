2,000 Moroccan dirhams to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MAD to TZS at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = tzs265.1 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
MAD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TZS
1 MAD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High276.1030281.9630
Low265.1310265.1310
Average271.4907276.2007
Change-3.53%-5.05%
1 MAD to TZS stats

The performance of MAD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 276.1030 and a 30 day low of 265.1310. This means the 30 day average was 271.4907. The change for MAD to TZS was -3.53.

The performance of MAD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 281.9630 and a 90 day low of 265.1310. This means the 90 day average was 276.2007. The change for MAD to TZS was -5.05.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MAD265.13100 TZS
5 MAD1,325.65500 TZS
10 MAD2,651.31000 TZS
20 MAD5,302.62000 TZS
50 MAD13,256.55000 TZS
100 MAD26,513.10000 TZS
250 MAD66,282.75000 TZS
500 MAD132,565.50000 TZS
1000 MAD265,131.00000 TZS
2000 MAD530,262.00000 TZS
5000 MAD1,325,655.00000 TZS
10000 MAD2,651,310.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 TZS0.00377 MAD
5 TZS0.01886 MAD
10 TZS0.03772 MAD
20 TZS0.07543 MAD
50 TZS0.18859 MAD
100 TZS0.37717 MAD
250 TZS0.94293 MAD
500 TZS1.88586 MAD
1000 TZS3.77172 MAD
2000 TZS7.54344 MAD
5000 TZS18.85860 MAD
10000 TZS37.71720 MAD