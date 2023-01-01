100 Tanzanian shillings to Moroccan dirhams

Convert TZS to MAD at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
0.41 mad

1.00000 TZS = 0.00411 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:36 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.0510587.49471.445821.656760.963918.9671
1GBP1.1544711.21355101.0221.669361.912911.1127921.8996
1USD0.951450.824029183.2451.37561.576290.91718.0459
1INR0.01142930.009898840.012012710.01652470.01893560.01101570.216781

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 TZS0.00411 MAD
5 TZS0.02055 MAD
10 TZS0.04110 MAD
20 TZS0.08220 MAD
50 TZS0.20550 MAD
100 TZS0.41100 MAD
250 TZS1.02751 MAD
500 TZS2.05502 MAD
1000 TZS4.11003 MAD
2000 TZS8.22006 MAD
5000 TZS20.55015 MAD
10000 TZS41.10030 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MAD243.30700 TZS
5 MAD1216.53500 TZS
10 MAD2433.07000 TZS
20 MAD4866.14000 TZS
50 MAD12165.35000 TZS
100 MAD24330.70000 TZS
250 MAD60826.75000 TZS
500 MAD121653.50000 TZS
1000 MAD243307.00000 TZS
2000 MAD486614.00000 TZS
5000 MAD1216535.00000 TZS
10000 MAD2433070.00000 TZS