Tanzanian shillings to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert TZS to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
2.67 cny

tzs1.000 TZS = ¥0.002667 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00270.0028
Change-3.08%-4.57%
View full history

1 TZS to CNY stats

The performance of TZS to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for TZS to CNY was -3.08.

The performance of TZS to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for TZS to CNY was -4.57.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.5390.78218.31583.7630.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1610.5913.81763.1910.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.19860.3640.66
1 AUD0.650.8610.90110.50811.89854.4170.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TZS0.00267 CNY
5 TZS0.01333 CNY
10 TZS0.02667 CNY
20 TZS0.05333 CNY
50 TZS0.13333 CNY
100 TZS0.26666 CNY
250 TZS0.66665 CNY
500 TZS1.33329 CNY
1000 TZS2.66658 CNY
2000 TZS5.33316 CNY
5000 TZS13.33290 CNY
10000 TZS26.66580 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CNY375.01200 TZS
5 CNY1,875.06000 TZS
10 CNY3,750.12000 TZS
20 CNY7,500.24000 TZS
50 CNY18,750.60000 TZS
100 CNY37,501.20000 TZS
250 CNY93,753.00000 TZS
500 CNY187,506.00000 TZS
1000 CNY375,012.00000 TZS
2000 CNY750,024.00000 TZS
5000 CNY1,875,060.00000 TZS
10000 CNY3,750,120.00000 TZS