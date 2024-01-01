Tanzanian shillings to Kenyan shillings today

Convert TZS to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
48 kes

tzs1.000 TZS = Ksh0.04813 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04980.0513
Low0.04780.0478
Average0.04860.0495
Change-0.85%-6.23%
View full history

1 TZS to KES stats

The performance of TZS to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0498 and a 30 day low of 0.0478. This means the 30 day average was 0.0486. The change for TZS to KES was -0.85.

The performance of TZS to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0513 and a 90 day low of 0.0478. This means the 90 day average was 0.0495. The change for TZS to KES was -6.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32483.7760.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.81963.1790.691
1 CAD0.720.95511.1090.56313.260.3460.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89754.3910.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Kenyan Shilling
1 TZS0.04813 KES
5 TZS0.24067 KES
10 TZS0.48134 KES
20 TZS0.96268 KES
50 TZS2.40671 KES
100 TZS4.81342 KES
250 TZS12.03355 KES
500 TZS24.06710 KES
1000 TZS48.13420 KES
2000 TZS96.26840 KES
5000 TZS240.67100 KES
10000 TZS481.34200 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KES20.77530 TZS
5 KES103.87650 TZS
10 KES207.75300 TZS
20 KES415.50600 TZS
50 KES1,038.76500 TZS
100 KES2,077.53000 TZS
250 KES5,193.82500 TZS
500 KES10,387.65000 TZS
1000 KES20,775.30000 TZS
2000 KES41,550.60000 TZS
5000 KES103,876.50000 TZS
10000 KES207,753.00000 TZS