Tanzanian shillings to Guinean francs today

Convert TZS to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
3,193 gnf

tzs1.000 TZS = GFr3.193 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
TZS to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.25933.3262
Low3.19293.1929
Average3.22133.2709
Change-1.97%-4.01%
1 TZS to GNF stats

The performance of TZS to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2593 and a 30 day low of 3.1929. This means the 30 day average was 3.2213. The change for TZS to GNF was -1.97.

The performance of TZS to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3262 and a 90 day low of 3.1929. This means the 90 day average was 3.2709. The change for TZS to GNF was -4.01.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 TZS3.19293 GNF
5 TZS15.96465 GNF
10 TZS31.92930 GNF
20 TZS63.85860 GNF
50 TZS159.64650 GNF
100 TZS319.29300 GNF
250 TZS798.23250 GNF
500 TZS1,596.46500 GNF
1000 TZS3,192.93000 GNF
2000 TZS6,385.86000 GNF
5000 TZS15,964.65000 GNF
10000 TZS31,929.30000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GNF0.31319 TZS
5 GNF1.56596 TZS
10 GNF3.13191 TZS
20 GNF6.26382 TZS
50 GNF15.65955 TZS
100 GNF31.31910 TZS
250 GNF78.29775 TZS
500 GNF156.59550 TZS
1000 GNF313.19100 TZS
2000 GNF626.38200 TZS
5000 GNF1,565.95500 TZS
10000 GNF3,131.91000 TZS