100 Guinean francs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert GNF to TZS at the real exchange rate

100 gnf
29.29 tzs

1.00000 GNF = 0.29292 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
GNF to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867851.048687.23181.4371.66010.965218.4795
1GBP1.1522711.20825100.5131.655791.912851.1121721.293
1USD0.953650.827643183.18881.37041.583160.920517.623
1INR0.01146370.009948970.012020810.01647340.01903090.01106520.211843

How to convert Guinean francs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GNF0.29292 TZS
5 GNF1.46459 TZS
10 GNF2.92919 TZS
20 GNF5.85838 TZS
50 GNF14.64595 TZS
100 GNF29.29190 TZS
250 GNF73.22975 TZS
500 GNF146.45950 TZS
1000 GNF292.91900 TZS
2000 GNF585.83800 TZS
5000 GNF1464.59500 TZS
10000 GNF2929.19000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 TZS3.41392 GNF
5 TZS17.06960 GNF
10 TZS34.13920 GNF
20 TZS68.27840 GNF
50 TZS170.69600 GNF
100 TZS341.39200 GNF
250 TZS853.48000 GNF
500 TZS1706.96000 GNF
1000 TZS3413.92000 GNF
2000 TZS6827.84000 GNF
5000 TZS17069.60000 GNF
10000 TZS34139.20000 GNF