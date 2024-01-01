Tanzanian shillings to Armenian drams today

Convert TZS to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
144.29 amd

tzs1.000 TZS = ֏0.1443 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
TZS to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14670.1506
Low0.14380.1438
Average0.14520.1475
Change-1.55%-4.21%
1 TZS to AMD stats

The performance of TZS to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1467 and a 30 day low of 0.1438. This means the 30 day average was 0.1452. The change for TZS to AMD was -1.55.

The performance of TZS to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1506 and a 90 day low of 0.1438. This means the 90 day average was 0.1475. The change for TZS to AMD was -4.21.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 TZS0.14429 AMD
5 TZS0.72147 AMD
10 TZS1.44293 AMD
20 TZS2.88586 AMD
50 TZS7.21465 AMD
100 TZS14.42930 AMD
250 TZS36.07325 AMD
500 TZS72.14650 AMD
1000 TZS144.29300 AMD
2000 TZS288.58600 AMD
5000 TZS721.46500 AMD
10000 TZS1,442.93000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AMD6.93036 TZS
5 AMD34.65180 TZS
10 AMD69.30360 TZS
20 AMD138.60720 TZS
50 AMD346.51800 TZS
100 AMD693.03600 TZS
250 AMD1,732.59000 TZS
500 AMD3,465.18000 TZS
1000 AMD6,930.36000 TZS
2000 AMD13,860.72000 TZS
5000 AMD34,651.80000 TZS
10000 AMD69,303.60000 TZS