10 amd
64.40 tzs

1.00000 AMD = 6.44043 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AMD6.44043 TZS
5 AMD32.20215 TZS
10 AMD64.40430 TZS
20 AMD128.80860 TZS
50 AMD322.02150 TZS
100 AMD644.04300 TZS
250 AMD1610.10750 TZS
500 AMD3220.21500 TZS
1000 AMD6440.43000 TZS
2000 AMD12880.86000 TZS
5000 AMD32202.15000 TZS
10000 AMD64404.30000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 TZS0.15527 AMD
5 TZS0.77634 AMD
10 TZS1.55269 AMD
20 TZS3.10538 AMD
50 TZS7.76345 AMD
100 TZS15.52690 AMD
250 TZS38.81725 AMD
500 TZS77.63450 AMD
1000 TZS155.26900 AMD
2000 TZS310.53800 AMD
5000 TZS776.34500 AMD
10000 TZS1552.69000 AMD