1 Tanzanian shilling to Armenian drams

Convert TZS to AMD at the real exchange rate

1 tzs
0.17 amd

1.00000 TZS = 0.17101 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:56 UTC
TZS to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.051887.55811.443491.652990.962218.8946
1GBP1.1554711.21535101.1731.667951.910031.1117921.8327
1USD0.950750.822808183.2461.37241.571590.914817.9641
1INR0.0114210.009884060.012012610.01648610.01887880.01098910.215795

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 TZS0.17101 AMD
5 TZS0.85503 AMD
10 TZS1.71007 AMD
20 TZS3.42014 AMD
50 TZS8.55035 AMD
100 TZS17.10070 AMD
250 TZS42.75175 AMD
500 TZS85.50350 AMD
1000 TZS171.00700 AMD
2000 TZS342.01400 AMD
5000 TZS855.03500 AMD
10000 TZS1710.07000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AMD5.84773 TZS
5 AMD29.23865 TZS
10 AMD58.47730 TZS
20 AMD116.95460 TZS
50 AMD292.38650 TZS
100 AMD584.77300 TZS
250 AMD1461.93250 TZS
500 AMD2923.86500 TZS
1000 AMD5847.73000 TZS
2000 AMD11695.46000 TZS
5000 AMD29238.65000 TZS
10000 AMD58477.30000 TZS