Tanzanian shillings to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert TZS to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
112.23 lkr

tzs1.000 TZS = Sr0.1122 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11520.1167
Low0.11220.1122
Average0.11340.1150
Change-2.54%-3.17%
View full history

1 TZS to LKR stats

The performance of TZS to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1152 and a 30 day low of 0.1122. This means the 30 day average was 0.1134. The change for TZS to LKR was -2.54.

The performance of TZS to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1167 and a 90 day low of 0.1122. This means the 90 day average was 0.1150. The change for TZS to LKR was -3.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32883.7740.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1610.5913.8263.1710.691
1 CAD0.720.95511.1090.56313.20360.3490.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.90154.3990.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TZS0.11223 LKR
5 TZS0.56113 LKR
10 TZS1.12226 LKR
20 TZS2.24452 LKR
50 TZS5.61130 LKR
100 TZS11.22260 LKR
250 TZS28.05650 LKR
500 TZS56.11300 LKR
1000 TZS112.22600 LKR
2000 TZS224.45200 LKR
5000 TZS561.13000 LKR
10000 TZS1,122.26000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LKR8.91057 TZS
5 LKR44.55285 TZS
10 LKR89.10570 TZS
20 LKR178.21140 TZS
50 LKR445.52850 TZS
100 LKR891.05700 TZS
250 LKR2,227.64250 TZS
500 LKR4,455.28500 TZS
1000 LKR8,910.57000 TZS
2000 LKR17,821.14000 TZS
5000 LKR44,552.85000 TZS
10000 LKR89,105.70000 TZS