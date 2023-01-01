5 Tanzanian shillings to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert TZS to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.65 lkr

1.00000 TZS = 0.12906 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
TZS to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.050687.45591.445361.656840.9638518.9766
1GBP1.1547311.2131100.9831.668921.913111.1129921.9117
1USD0.95180.824334183.24381.375751.577040.917418.0626
1INR0.01143430.009902650.012012910.01652680.01894480.01102060.216984

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TZS0.12906 LKR
5 TZS0.64532 LKR
10 TZS1.29063 LKR
20 TZS2.58126 LKR
50 TZS6.45315 LKR
100 TZS12.90630 LKR
250 TZS32.26575 LKR
500 TZS64.53150 LKR
1000 TZS129.06300 LKR
2000 TZS258.12600 LKR
5000 TZS645.31500 LKR
10000 TZS1290.63000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LKR7.74817 TZS
5 LKR38.74085 TZS
10 LKR77.48170 TZS
20 LKR154.96340 TZS
50 LKR387.40850 TZS
100 LKR774.81700 TZS
250 LKR1937.04250 TZS
500 LKR3874.08500 TZS
1000 LKR7748.17000 TZS
2000 LKR15496.34000 TZS
5000 LKR38740.85000 TZS
10000 LKR77481.70000 TZS