Tanzanian shillings to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert TZS to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
25.85 etb

tzs1.000 TZS = Br0.02585 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TZS to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02950.0295
Low0.02140.0214
Average0.02300.0223
Change18.45%16.72%
1 TZS to ETB stats

The performance of TZS to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0295 and a 30 day low of 0.0214. This means the 30 day average was 0.0230. The change for TZS to ETB was 18.45.

The performance of TZS to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0295 and a 90 day low of 0.0214. This means the 90 day average was 0.0223. The change for TZS to ETB was 16.72.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32583.770.916
1 SGD0.75411.0461.1610.5913.8263.1770.691
1 CAD0.7210.95611.110.56413.20760.3730.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89954.3960.595

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 TZS0.02585 ETB
5 TZS0.12926 ETB
10 TZS0.25853 ETB
20 TZS0.51705 ETB
50 TZS1.29264 ETB
100 TZS2.58527 ETB
250 TZS6.46318 ETB
500 TZS12.92635 ETB
1000 TZS25.85270 ETB
2000 TZS51.70540 ETB
5000 TZS129.26350 ETB
10000 TZS258.52700 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ETB38.68070 TZS
5 ETB193.40350 TZS
10 ETB386.80700 TZS
20 ETB773.61400 TZS
50 ETB1,934.03500 TZS
100 ETB3,868.07000 TZS
250 ETB9,670.17500 TZS
500 ETB19,340.35000 TZS
1000 ETB38,680.70000 TZS
2000 ETB77,361.40000 TZS
5000 ETB193,403.50000 TZS
10000 ETB386,807.00000 TZS