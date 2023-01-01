10 Tanzanian shillings to Ethiopian birrs
Convert TZS to ETB at the real exchange rate
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Ethiopian birrs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 ETB
|45.03690 TZS
|5 ETB
|225.18450 TZS
|10 ETB
|450.36900 TZS
|20 ETB
|900.73800 TZS
|50 ETB
|2251.84500 TZS
|100 ETB
|4503.69000 TZS
|250 ETB
|11259.22500 TZS
|500 ETB
|22518.45000 TZS
|1000 ETB
|45036.90000 TZS
|2000 ETB
|90073.80000 TZS
|5000 ETB
|225184.50000 TZS
|10000 ETB
|450369.00000 TZS