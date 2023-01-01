250 Tanzanian shillings to Ethiopian birrs

Convert TZS to ETB at the real exchange rate

250 tzs
5.55 etb

1.00000 TZS = 0.02220 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 ETB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.0508587.47121.443291.653840.9627518.9178
1GBP1.1555411.2142101.0681.667641.910921.1124921.8585
1USD0.951650.823588183.23851.373451.573810.916218.0024
1INR0.01143230.009894310.012013710.01650020.01890730.01100690.216275

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 TZS0.02220 ETB
5 TZS0.11102 ETB
10 TZS0.22204 ETB
20 TZS0.44408 ETB
50 TZS1.11020 ETB
100 TZS2.22040 ETB
250 TZS5.55100 ETB
500 TZS11.10200 ETB
1000 TZS22.20400 ETB
2000 TZS44.40800 ETB
5000 TZS111.02000 ETB
10000 TZS222.04000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ETB45.03690 TZS
5 ETB225.18450 TZS
10 ETB450.36900 TZS
20 ETB900.73800 TZS
50 ETB2251.84500 TZS
100 ETB4503.69000 TZS
250 ETB11259.22500 TZS
500 ETB22518.45000 TZS
1000 ETB45036.90000 TZS
2000 ETB90073.80000 TZS
5000 ETB225184.50000 TZS
10000 ETB450369.00000 TZS