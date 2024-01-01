Tanzanian shillings to Bahraini dinars today

Convert TZS to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
0.140 bhd

tzs1.000 TZS = .د.ب0.0001402 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
Track the exchange rate

TZS to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-1.73%-3.94%
View full history

1 TZS to BHD stats

The performance of TZS to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for TZS to BHD was -1.73.

The performance of TZS to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for TZS to BHD was -3.94.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3251.3881.540.78218.32583.7460.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.82663.1830.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.110.56313.20560.3470.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.90154.3890.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 TZS0.00014 BHD
5 TZS0.00070 BHD
10 TZS0.00140 BHD
20 TZS0.00280 BHD
50 TZS0.00701 BHD
100 TZS0.01402 BHD
250 TZS0.03506 BHD
500 TZS0.07011 BHD
1000 TZS0.14022 BHD
2000 TZS0.28044 BHD
5000 TZS0.70110 BHD
10000 TZS1.40220 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BHD7,131.64000 TZS
5 BHD35,658.20000 TZS
10 BHD71,316.40000 TZS
20 BHD142,632.80000 TZS
50 BHD356,582.00000 TZS
100 BHD713,164.00000 TZS
250 BHD1,782,910.00000 TZS
500 BHD3,565,820.00000 TZS
1000 BHD7,131,640.00000 TZS
2000 BHD14,263,280.00000 TZS
5000 BHD35,658,200.00000 TZS
10000 BHD71,316,400.00000 TZS