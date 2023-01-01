20 Tanzanian shillings to Bahraini dinars

Convert TZS to BHD at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.003 bhd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00015 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.051487.53221.443261.654190.9621518.924
1GBP1.1554711.2149101.1441.667691.911421.1117321.8669
1USD0.95110.823113183.2531.37271.573320.915117.9989
1INR0.01142440.009886890.012011610.01648830.0188980.01099180.216195

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 TZS0.00015 BHD
5 TZS0.00075 BHD
10 TZS0.00150 BHD
20 TZS0.00300 BHD
50 TZS0.00751 BHD
100 TZS0.01502 BHD
250 TZS0.03755 BHD
500 TZS0.07511 BHD
1000 TZS0.15022 BHD
2000 TZS0.30044 BHD
5000 TZS0.75109 BHD
10000 TZS1.50219 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BHD6656.94000 TZS
5 BHD33284.70000 TZS
10 BHD66569.40000 TZS
20 BHD133138.80000 TZS
50 BHD332847.00000 TZS
100 BHD665694.00000 TZS
250 BHD1664235.00000 TZS
500 BHD3328470.00000 TZS
1000 BHD6656940.00000 TZS
2000 BHD13313880.00000 TZS
5000 BHD33284700.00000 TZS
10000 BHD66569400.00000 TZS