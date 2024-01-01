20 Bahraini dinars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BHD to TZS at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = tzs7,059 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
BHD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TZS
1 BHD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7,232.81007,238.2000
Low7,033.50007,033.5000
Average7,134.94177,183.3689
Change-2.18%-1.34%
1 BHD to TZS stats

The performance of BHD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7,232.8100 and a 30 day low of 7,033.5000. This means the 30 day average was 7,134.9417. The change for BHD to TZS was -2.18.

The performance of BHD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7,238.2000 and a 90 day low of 7,033.5000. This means the 90 day average was 7,183.3689. The change for BHD to TZS was -1.34.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BHD7,059.21000 TZS
5 BHD35,296.05000 TZS
10 BHD70,592.10000 TZS
20 BHD141,184.20000 TZS
50 BHD352,960.50000 TZS
100 BHD705,921.00000 TZS
250 BHD1,764,802.50000 TZS
500 BHD3,529,605.00000 TZS
1000 BHD7,059,210.00000 TZS
2000 BHD14,118,420.00000 TZS
5000 BHD35,296,050.00000 TZS
10000 BHD70,592,100.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 TZS0.00014 BHD
5 TZS0.00071 BHD
10 TZS0.00142 BHD
20 TZS0.00283 BHD
50 TZS0.00708 BHD
100 TZS0.01417 BHD
250 TZS0.03541 BHD
500 TZS0.07083 BHD
1000 TZS0.14166 BHD
2000 TZS0.28332 BHD
5000 TZS0.70830 BHD
10000 TZS1.41659 BHD