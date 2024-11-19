Bahraini dinar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 7,059.590 today, reflecting a 0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.388% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 7,063.440 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 7,032.290 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.315% increase in value.