Bahraini dinar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 7,150.270 today, reflecting a 0.198% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.261% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 7,165.780 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 7,122.020 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.448% increase in value.