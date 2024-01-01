Tanzanian shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert TZS to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
31.17 btn

tzs1.000 TZS = Nu.0.03117 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03160.0323
Low0.03100.0310
Average0.03130.0317
Change-1.39%-3.56%
View full history

1 TZS to BTN stats

The performance of TZS to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0316 and a 30 day low of 0.0310. This means the 30 day average was 0.0313. The change for TZS to BTN was -1.39.

The performance of TZS to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0323 and a 90 day low of 0.0310. This means the 90 day average was 0.0317. The change for TZS to BTN was -3.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3251.3881.540.78218.32583.7460.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.82663.1830.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.110.56313.20560.3470.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.90154.3890.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TZS0.03117 BTN
5 TZS0.15583 BTN
10 TZS0.31165 BTN
20 TZS0.62331 BTN
50 TZS1.55827 BTN
100 TZS3.11653 BTN
250 TZS7.79133 BTN
500 TZS15.58265 BTN
1000 TZS31.16530 BTN
2000 TZS62.33060 BTN
5000 TZS155.82650 BTN
10000 TZS311.65300 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BTN32.08700 TZS
5 BTN160.43500 TZS
10 BTN320.87000 TZS
20 BTN641.74000 TZS
50 BTN1,604.35000 TZS
100 BTN3,208.70000 TZS
250 BTN8,021.75000 TZS
500 BTN16,043.50000 TZS
1000 BTN32,087.00000 TZS
2000 BTN64,174.00000 TZS
5000 BTN160,435.00000 TZS
10000 BTN320,870.00000 TZS