Tanzanian shillings to Lesotho lotis today

Convert TZS to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
6.82 lsl

tzs1.000 TZS = L0.006817 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:40
TZS to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00690.0073
Low0.00670.0067
Average0.00680.0070
Change-0.91%-4.86%
1 TZS to LSL stats

The performance of TZS to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0069 and a 30 day low of 0.0067. This means the 30 day average was 0.0068. The change for TZS to LSL was -0.91.

The performance of TZS to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0073 and a 90 day low of 0.0067. This means the 90 day average was 0.0070. The change for TZS to LSL was -4.86.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 TZS0.00682 LSL
5 TZS0.03408 LSL
10 TZS0.06817 LSL
20 TZS0.13634 LSL
50 TZS0.34084 LSL
100 TZS0.68168 LSL
250 TZS1.70420 LSL
500 TZS3.40839 LSL
1000 TZS6.81678 LSL
2000 TZS13.63356 LSL
5000 TZS34.08390 LSL
10000 TZS68.16780 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LSL146.69700 TZS
5 LSL733.48500 TZS
10 LSL1,466.97000 TZS
20 LSL2,933.94000 TZS
50 LSL7,334.85000 TZS
100 LSL14,669.70000 TZS
250 LSL36,674.25000 TZS
500 LSL73,348.50000 TZS
1000 LSL146,697.00000 TZS
2000 LSL293,394.00000 TZS
5000 LSL733,485.00000 TZS
10000 LSL1,466,970.00000 TZS