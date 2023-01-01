1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Lesotho lotis

Convert TZS to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
7.74 lsl

1.00000 TZS = 0.00774 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:35 UTC
TZS to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.050887.47261.445481.656760.963718.9661
1GBP1.1547311.21335101.0041.669081.913051.1128221.9
1USD0.951650.824165183.24381.37561.576670.917118.0492
1INR0.01143220.009900610.012012910.0165250.01894030.0110170.216823

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 TZS0.00774 LSL
5 TZS0.03868 LSL
10 TZS0.07736 LSL
20 TZS0.15473 LSL
50 TZS0.38682 LSL
100 TZS0.77363 LSL
250 TZS1.93408 LSL
500 TZS3.86815 LSL
1000 TZS7.73631 LSL
2000 TZS15.47262 LSL
5000 TZS38.68155 LSL
10000 TZS77.36310 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LSL129.26100 TZS
5 LSL646.30500 TZS
10 LSL1292.61000 TZS
20 LSL2585.22000 TZS
50 LSL6463.05000 TZS
100 LSL12926.10000 TZS
250 LSL32315.25000 TZS
500 LSL64630.50000 TZS
1000 LSL129261.00000 TZS
2000 LSL258522.00000 TZS
5000 LSL646305.00000 TZS
10000 LSL1292610.00000 TZS