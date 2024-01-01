Tanzanian shillings to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert TZS to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
5.56 ghs

tzs1.000 TZS = GH¢0.005560 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:37
TZS to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00560.0056
Low0.00550.0052
Average0.00550.0055
Change0.27%6.64%
View full history

1 TZS to GHS stats

The performance of TZS to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0056 and a 30 day low of 0.0055. This means the 30 day average was 0.0055. The change for TZS to GHS was 0.27.

The performance of TZS to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0056 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0055. The change for TZS to GHS was 6.64.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TZS0.00556 GHS
5 TZS0.02780 GHS
10 TZS0.05560 GHS
20 TZS0.11121 GHS
50 TZS0.27802 GHS
100 TZS0.55605 GHS
250 TZS1.39011 GHS
500 TZS2.78022 GHS
1000 TZS5.56045 GHS
2000 TZS11.12090 GHS
5000 TZS27.80225 GHS
10000 TZS55.60450 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GHS179.84100 TZS
5 GHS899.20500 TZS
10 GHS1,798.41000 TZS
20 GHS3,596.82000 TZS
50 GHS8,992.05000 TZS
100 GHS17,984.10000 TZS
250 GHS44,960.25000 TZS
500 GHS89,920.50000 TZS
1000 GHS179,841.00000 TZS
2000 GHS359,682.00000 TZS
5000 GHS899,205.00000 TZS
10000 GHS1,798,410.00000 TZS