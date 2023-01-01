20 Tanzanian shillings to Ghanaian cedis

Convert TZS to GHS at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.09 ghs

1.00000 TZS = 0.00451 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.0506587.45871.443071.65340.962918.9151
1GBP1.1553311.2138101.041.667151.910141.1124721.8523
1USD0.951750.823859183.24251.37351.573690.9164518.0032
1INR0.0114340.00989710.012013110.01650.01890490.01100940.216274

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TZS0.00451 GHS
5 TZS0.02253 GHS
10 TZS0.04506 GHS
20 TZS0.09012 GHS
50 TZS0.22530 GHS
100 TZS0.45060 GHS
250 TZS1.12650 GHS
500 TZS2.25299 GHS
1000 TZS4.50598 GHS
2000 TZS9.01196 GHS
5000 TZS22.52990 GHS
10000 TZS45.05980 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GHS221.92700 TZS
5 GHS1109.63500 TZS
10 GHS2219.27000 TZS
20 GHS4438.54000 TZS
50 GHS11096.35000 TZS
100 GHS22192.70000 TZS
250 GHS55481.75000 TZS
500 GHS110963.50000 TZS
1000 GHS221927.00000 TZS
2000 GHS443854.00000 TZS
5000 GHS1109635.00000 TZS
10000 GHS2219270.00000 TZS