Tanzanian shillings to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert TZS to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
2.90 hkd

tzs1.000 TZS = $0.002902 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:38
TZS to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0030
Low0.00290.0029
Average0.00290.0030
Change-1.87%-4.14%
1 TZS to HKD stats

The performance of TZS to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for TZS to HKD was -1.87.

The performance of TZS to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0029. This means the 90 day average was 0.0030. The change for TZS to HKD was -4.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TZS0.00290 HKD
5 TZS0.01451 HKD
10 TZS0.02902 HKD
20 TZS0.05804 HKD
50 TZS0.14511 HKD
100 TZS0.29021 HKD
250 TZS0.72553 HKD
500 TZS1.45106 HKD
1000 TZS2.90211 HKD
2000 TZS5.80422 HKD
5000 TZS14.51055 HKD
10000 TZS29.02110 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
100 HKD34,457.70000 TZS
200 HKD68,915.40000 TZS
300 HKD103,373.10000 TZS
500 HKD172,288.50000 TZS
1000 HKD344,577.00000 TZS
2000 HKD689,154.00000 TZS
2500 HKD861,442.50000 TZS
3000 HKD1,033,731.00000 TZS
4000 HKD1,378,308.00000 TZS
5000 HKD1,722,885.00000 TZS
10000 HKD3,445,770.00000 TZS
20000 HKD6,891,540.00000 TZS