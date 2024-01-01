Tanzanian shillings to Comorian francs today

Convert TZS to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
168 kmf

tzs1.000 TZS = CF0.1676 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
TZS to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17200.1771
Low0.16760.1676
Average0.16950.1730
Change-2.44%-5.38%
1 TZS to KMF stats

The performance of TZS to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1720 and a 30 day low of 0.1676. This means the 30 day average was 0.1695. The change for TZS to KMF was -2.44.

The performance of TZS to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1771 and a 90 day low of 0.1676. This means the 90 day average was 0.1730. The change for TZS to KMF was -5.38.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32483.7760.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.81963.1790.691
1 CAD0.720.95511.1090.56313.260.3460.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89754.3910.595

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 TZS0.16762 KMF
5 TZS0.83812 KMF
10 TZS1.67624 KMF
20 TZS3.35248 KMF
50 TZS8.38120 KMF
100 TZS16.76240 KMF
250 TZS41.90600 KMF
500 TZS83.81200 KMF
1000 TZS167.62400 KMF
2000 TZS335.24800 KMF
5000 TZS838.12000 KMF
10000 TZS1,676.24000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KMF5.96573 TZS
5 KMF29.82865 TZS
10 KMF59.65730 TZS
20 KMF119.31460 TZS
50 KMF298.28650 TZS
100 KMF596.57300 TZS
250 KMF1,491.43250 TZS
500 KMF2,982.86500 TZS
1000 KMF5,965.73000 TZS
2000 KMF11,931.46000 TZS
5000 KMF29,828.65000 TZS
10000 KMF59,657.30000 TZS