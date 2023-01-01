250 Tanzanian shillings to Comorian francs

Convert TZS to KMF at the real exchange rate

250 tzs
47 kmf

1.00000 TZS = 0.18750 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:10 UTC
TZS to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 KMF
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 TZS0.18750 KMF
5 TZS0.93749 KMF
10 TZS1.87497 KMF
20 TZS3.74994 KMF
50 TZS9.37485 KMF
100 TZS18.74970 KMF
250 TZS46.87425 KMF
500 TZS93.74850 KMF
1000 TZS187.49700 KMF
2000 TZS374.99400 KMF
5000 TZS937.48500 KMF
10000 TZS1874.97000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KMF5.33342 TZS
5 KMF26.66710 TZS
10 KMF53.33420 TZS
20 KMF106.66840 TZS
50 KMF266.67100 TZS
100 KMF533.34200 TZS
250 KMF1333.35500 TZS
500 KMF2666.71000 TZS
1000 KMF5333.42000 TZS
2000 KMF10666.84000 TZS
5000 KMF26667.10000 TZS
10000 KMF53334.20000 TZS