Tanzanian shillings to Icelandic krónas today

Convert TZS to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
51.30 isk

tzs1.000 TZS = kr0.05130 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TZS to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05220.0541
Low0.05120.0512
Average0.05160.0526
Change-1.64%-5.20%
1 TZS to ISK stats

The performance of TZS to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0522 and a 30 day low of 0.0512. This means the 30 day average was 0.0516. The change for TZS to ISK was -1.64.

The performance of TZS to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0541 and a 90 day low of 0.0512. This means the 90 day average was 0.0526. The change for TZS to ISK was -5.20.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32583.7660.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.8263.1740.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.110.56313.20360.3540.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89854.3890.595

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Icelandic Króna
1 TZS0.05130 ISK
5 TZS0.25652 ISK
10 TZS0.51303 ISK
20 TZS1.02606 ISK
50 TZS2.56516 ISK
100 TZS5.13031 ISK
250 TZS12.82578 ISK
500 TZS25.65155 ISK
1000 TZS51.30310 ISK
2000 TZS102.60620 ISK
5000 TZS256.51550 ISK
10000 TZS513.03100 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ISK19.49200 TZS
5 ISK97.46000 TZS
10 ISK194.92000 TZS
20 ISK389.84000 TZS
50 ISK974.60000 TZS
100 ISK1,949.20000 TZS
250 ISK4,873.00000 TZS
500 ISK9,746.00000 TZS
1000 ISK19,492.00000 TZS
2000 ISK38,984.00000 TZS
5000 ISK97,460.00000 TZS
10000 ISK194,920.00000 TZS