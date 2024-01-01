100 Icelandic krónas to Tanzanian shillings
Convert ISK to TZS at the real exchange rate
|1 ISK to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|19.5136
|19.5136
|Low
|19.1721
|18.4793
|Average
|19.3871
|19.0025
|Change
|1.68%
|5.21%
1 ISK to TZS stats
The performance of ISK to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.5136 and a 30 day low of 19.1721. This means the 30 day average was 19.3871. The change for ISK to TZS was 1.68.
The performance of ISK to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.5136 and a 90 day low of 18.4793. This means the 90 day average was 19.0025. The change for ISK to TZS was 5.21.
|Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 ISK
|19.49340 TZS
|5 ISK
|97.46700 TZS
|10 ISK
|194.93400 TZS
|20 ISK
|389.86800 TZS
|50 ISK
|974.67000 TZS
|100 ISK
|1,949.34000 TZS
|250 ISK
|4,873.35000 TZS
|500 ISK
|9,746.70000 TZS
|1000 ISK
|19,493.40000 TZS
|2000 ISK
|38,986.80000 TZS
|5000 ISK
|97,467.00000 TZS
|10000 ISK
|194,934.00000 TZS