250 Tanzanian shillings to Icelandic krónas

Convert TZS to ISK at the real exchange rate

250 tzs
13.83 isk

1.00000 TZS = 0.05534 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:13 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.051187.48461.444791.65580.963318.9466
1GBP1.1551311.2142101.061.668981.912731.1127421.8866
1USD0.95140.823588183.23151.374551.57530.9165518.0255
1INR0.01143060.009895140.012014710.01651480.01892670.01101210.216571

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Icelandic Króna
1 TZS0.05534 ISK
5 TZS0.27669 ISK
10 TZS0.55337 ISK
20 TZS1.10675 ISK
50 TZS2.76687 ISK
100 TZS5.53373 ISK
250 TZS13.83432 ISK
500 TZS27.66865 ISK
1000 TZS55.33730 ISK
2000 TZS110.67460 ISK
5000 TZS276.68650 ISK
10000 TZS553.37300 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ISK18.07100 TZS
5 ISK90.35500 TZS
10 ISK180.71000 TZS
20 ISK361.42000 TZS
50 ISK903.55000 TZS
100 ISK1807.10000 TZS
250 ISK4517.75000 TZS
500 ISK9035.50000 TZS
1000 ISK18071.00000 TZS
2000 ISK36142.00000 TZS
5000 ISK90355.00000 TZS
10000 ISK180710.00000 TZS