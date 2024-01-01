Tanzanian shillings to Czech korunas today
Convert TZS to CZK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 TZS to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0088
|0.0090
|Low
|0.0086
|0.0086
|Average
|0.0087
|0.0088
|Change
|-1.66%
|-4.27%
|View full history
1 TZS to CZK stats
The performance of TZS to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0088 and a 30 day low of 0.0086. This means the 30 day average was 0.0087. The change for TZS to CZK was -1.66.
The performance of TZS to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0090 and a 90 day low of 0.0086. This means the 90 day average was 0.0088. The change for TZS to CZK was -4.27.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 CZK
|115.93400 TZS
|5 CZK
|579.67000 TZS
|10 CZK
|1,159.34000 TZS
|20 CZK
|2,318.68000 TZS
|50 CZK
|5,796.70000 TZS
|100 CZK
|11,593.40000 TZS
|250 CZK
|28,983.50000 TZS
|500 CZK
|57,967.00000 TZS
|1000 CZK
|115,934.00000 TZS
|2000 CZK
|231,868.00000 TZS
|5000 CZK
|579,670.00000 TZS
|10000 CZK
|1,159,340.00000 TZS