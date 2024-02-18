20 Czech korunas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert CZK to TZS at the real exchange rate

20 czk
2,150.22 tzs

1.00000 CZK = 107.51100 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.07770.855321436.014.34189.458933.24010.94939
1 USD0.9278510.7935881332.484.026883.009130.84360.8809
1 GBP1.169151.260111679.065.07529104.638.8661.10998
1 KRW0.0006963720.0007504780.00059557210.003022030.06229670.02314750.000661098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CZK107.51100 TZS
5 CZK537.55500 TZS
10 CZK1075.11000 TZS
20 CZK2150.22000 TZS
50 CZK5375.55000 TZS
100 CZK10751.10000 TZS
250 CZK26877.75000 TZS
500 CZK53755.50000 TZS
1000 CZK107511.00000 TZS
2000 CZK215022.00000 TZS
5000 CZK537555.00000 TZS
10000 CZK1075110.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TZS0.00930 CZK
5 TZS0.04651 CZK
10 TZS0.09301 CZK
20 TZS0.18603 CZK
50 TZS0.46507 CZK
100 TZS0.93014 CZK
250 TZS2.32534 CZK
500 TZS4.65069 CZK
1000 TZS9.30138 CZK
2000 TZS18.60276 CZK
5000 TZS46.50690 CZK
10000 TZS93.01380 CZK