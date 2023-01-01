50 Tanzanian shillings to Czech korunas

Convert TZS to CZK at the real exchange rate

50 tzs
0.46 czk

1.00000 TZS = 0.00923 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:34 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.0514587.52271.443751.653740.9628518.9112
1GBP1.155411.21485101.1241.668111.910741.1124821.85
1USD0.951050.823147183.241.37311.572820.915717.9858
1INR0.01142560.009888840.012013510.01649570.0188950.01100070.216072

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TZS0.00923 CZK
5 TZS0.04613 CZK
10 TZS0.09226 CZK
20 TZS0.18452 CZK
50 TZS0.46130 CZK
100 TZS0.92259 CZK
250 TZS2.30648 CZK
500 TZS4.61296 CZK
1000 TZS9.22592 CZK
2000 TZS18.45184 CZK
5000 TZS46.12960 CZK
10000 TZS92.25920 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CZK108.39000 TZS
5 CZK541.95000 TZS
10 CZK1083.90000 TZS
20 CZK2167.80000 TZS
50 CZK5419.50000 TZS
100 CZK10839.00000 TZS
250 CZK27097.50000 TZS
500 CZK54195.00000 TZS
1000 CZK108390.00000 TZS
2000 CZK216780.00000 TZS
5000 CZK541950.00000 TZS
10000 CZK1083900.00000 TZS