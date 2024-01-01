Tanzanian shillings to Macedonian denars today

Convert TZS to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
21.18 mkd

tzs1.000 TZS = ден0.02118 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
TZS to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02150.0221
Low0.02110.0211
Average0.02120.0217
Change-1.63%-4.34%
1 TZS to MKD stats

The performance of TZS to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0215 and a 30 day low of 0.0211. This means the 30 day average was 0.0212. The change for TZS to MKD was -1.63.

The performance of TZS to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0221 and a 90 day low of 0.0211. This means the 90 day average was 0.0217. The change for TZS to MKD was -4.34.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.5390.78218.31983.7770.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1610.5913.81563.180.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.260.3650.66
1 AUD0.650.8610.90210.50811.90154.4260.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 TZS0.02118 MKD
5 TZS0.10592 MKD
10 TZS0.21183 MKD
20 TZS0.42366 MKD
50 TZS1.05916 MKD
100 TZS2.11832 MKD
250 TZS5.29580 MKD
500 TZS10.59160 MKD
1000 TZS21.18320 MKD
2000 TZS42.36640 MKD
5000 TZS105.91600 MKD
10000 TZS211.83200 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MKD47.20720 TZS
5 MKD236.03600 TZS
10 MKD472.07200 TZS
20 MKD944.14400 TZS
50 MKD2,360.36000 TZS
100 MKD4,720.72000 TZS
250 MKD11,801.80000 TZS
500 MKD23,603.60000 TZS
1000 MKD47,207.20000 TZS
2000 MKD94,414.40000 TZS
5000 MKD236,036.00000 TZS
10000 MKD472,072.00000 TZS