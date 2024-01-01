Tanzanian shillings to Belize dollars today

Convert TZS to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
0.74 bzd

tzs1.000 TZS = BZ$0.0007439 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TZS to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0008
Change-1.74%-3.91%
1 TZS to BZD stats

The performance of TZS to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for TZS to BZD was -1.74.

The performance of TZS to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for TZS to BZD was -3.91.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Belize Dollar
1 TZS0.00074 BZD
5 TZS0.00372 BZD
10 TZS0.00744 BZD
20 TZS0.01488 BZD
50 TZS0.03719 BZD
100 TZS0.07439 BZD
250 TZS0.18597 BZD
500 TZS0.37194 BZD
1000 TZS0.74387 BZD
2000 TZS1.48775 BZD
5000 TZS3.71937 BZD
10000 TZS7.43873 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BZD1,344.32000 TZS
5 BZD6,721.60000 TZS
10 BZD13,443.20000 TZS
20 BZD26,886.40000 TZS
50 BZD67,216.00000 TZS
100 BZD134,432.00000 TZS
250 BZD336,080.00000 TZS
500 BZD672,160.00000 TZS
1000 BZD1,344,320.00000 TZS
2000 BZD2,688,640.00000 TZS
5000 BZD6,721,600.00000 TZS
10000 BZD13,443,200.00000 TZS