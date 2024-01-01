Tanzanian shillings to Bulgarian levs today
Convert TZS to BGN at the real exchange rate
|1 TZS to BGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Low
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Average
|0.0007
|0.0007
|Change
|-2.41%
|-5.33%
|View full history
1 TZS to BGN stats
The performance of TZS to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for TZS to BGN was -2.41.
The performance of TZS to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for TZS to BGN was -5.33.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 BGN
|1,500.06000 TZS
|5 BGN
|7,500.30000 TZS
|10 BGN
|15,000.60000 TZS
|20 BGN
|30,001.20000 TZS
|50 BGN
|75,003.00000 TZS
|100 BGN
|150,006.00000 TZS
|250 BGN
|375,015.00000 TZS
|500 BGN
|750,030.00000 TZS
|1000 BGN
|1,500,060.00000 TZS
|2000 BGN
|3,000,120.00000 TZS
|5000 BGN
|7,500,300.00000 TZS
|10000 BGN
|15,000,600.00000 TZS