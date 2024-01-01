Tanzanian shillings to Bulgarian levs today

Convert TZS to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
0.67 bgn

tzs1.000 TZS = лв0.0006666 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

TZS to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change-2.41%-5.33%
1 TZS to BGN stats

The performance of TZS to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for TZS to BGN was -2.41.

The performance of TZS to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for TZS to BGN was -5.33.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3251.3881.540.78218.32583.7460.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.82663.1830.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.110.56313.20560.3470.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.90154.3890.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 TZS0.00067 BGN
5 TZS0.00333 BGN
10 TZS0.00667 BGN
20 TZS0.01333 BGN
50 TZS0.03333 BGN
100 TZS0.06666 BGN
250 TZS0.16666 BGN
500 TZS0.33332 BGN
1000 TZS0.66664 BGN
2000 TZS1.33328 BGN
5000 TZS3.33321 BGN
10000 TZS6.66641 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BGN1,500.06000 TZS
5 BGN7,500.30000 TZS
10 BGN15,000.60000 TZS
20 BGN30,001.20000 TZS
50 BGN75,003.00000 TZS
100 BGN150,006.00000 TZS
250 BGN375,015.00000 TZS
500 BGN750,030.00000 TZS
1000 BGN1,500,060.00000 TZS
2000 BGN3,000,120.00000 TZS
5000 BGN7,500,300.00000 TZS
10000 BGN15,000,600.00000 TZS