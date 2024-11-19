10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BGN to TZS at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = tzs1,439 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 BGN to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,511.61001,559.1100
Low1,430.37001,430.3700
Average1,478.09571,517.0068
Change-4.78%-6.40%
View full history

1 BGN to TZS stats

The performance of BGN to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,511.6100 and a 30 day low of 1,430.3700. This means the 30 day average was 1,478.0957. The change for BGN to TZS was -4.78.

The performance of BGN to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,559.1100 and a 90 day low of 1,430.3700. This means the 90 day average was 1,517.0068. The change for BGN to TZS was -6.40.

Track market ratesView BGN to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5341.3390.7918.073
1 EUR1.05811.7931.4791.6231.4160.83519.115
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.662
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.925

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BGN1,439.37000 TZS
5 BGN7,196.85000 TZS
10 BGN14,393.70000 TZS
20 BGN28,787.40000 TZS
50 BGN71,968.50000 TZS
100 BGN143,937.00000 TZS
250 BGN359,842.50000 TZS
500 BGN719,685.00000 TZS
1000 BGN1,439,370.00000 TZS
2000 BGN2,878,740.00000 TZS
5000 BGN7,196,850.00000 TZS
10000 BGN14,393,700.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 TZS0.00069 BGN
5 TZS0.00347 BGN
10 TZS0.00695 BGN
20 TZS0.01389 BGN
50 TZS0.03474 BGN
100 TZS0.06947 BGN
250 TZS0.17369 BGN
500 TZS0.34737 BGN
1000 TZS0.69475 BGN
2000 TZS1.38949 BGN
5000 TZS3.47374 BGN
10000 TZS6.94747 BGN