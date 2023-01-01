250 Tanzanian shillings to Bulgarian levs

Convert TZS to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 tzs
0.19 bgn

1.00000 TZS = 0.00074 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:11 UTC
TZS to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.051387.51551.443121.653510.9620518.9217
1GBP1.1556711.21495101.1391.667761.91091.1118121.8672
1USD0.95120.823079183.2451.37271.572820.915117.9984
1INR0.01142660.009887430.012012710.01648990.01889390.01099290.21621

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 TZS0.00074 BGN
5 TZS0.00371 BGN
10 TZS0.00741 BGN
20 TZS0.01483 BGN
50 TZS0.03707 BGN
100 TZS0.07414 BGN
250 TZS0.18535 BGN
500 TZS0.37070 BGN
1000 TZS0.74140 BGN
2000 TZS1.48281 BGN
5000 TZS3.70701 BGN
10000 TZS7.41403 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BGN1348.79000 TZS
5 BGN6743.95000 TZS
10 BGN13487.90000 TZS
20 BGN26975.80000 TZS
50 BGN67439.50000 TZS
100 BGN134879.00000 TZS
250 BGN337197.50000 TZS
500 BGN674395.00000 TZS
1000 BGN1348790.00000 TZS
2000 BGN2697580.00000 TZS
5000 BGN6743950.00000 TZS
10000 BGN13487900.00000 TZS